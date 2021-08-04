Masks required at Barren Co. Government Center until further notice

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Regardless of vaccination status, masks will now be required at the Barren County Government Center effective immediately.

Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale says the requirement is necessary due to the increase of positive COVID cases within the community. It is also based on the recommendation of Governor Beshear, the Centers for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

These terms are regardless of vaccination status. This rule remains in effect until further notice.

