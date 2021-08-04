New restaurant to open at National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new restaurant is set to open at one of Bowling Green’s most popular tourist attractions.

Stingray Grill opens August 12 at the National Corvette Museum in the space formerly occupied by Corvette Cafe. Chef Kelvin Williams calls it “a step up” from what it was before.

Menu items include Blackberry Grilled Cheese, a Hot Brown, Pasta Fungi and the Stingray Burger, which is a blend of Wagyu beef, bison, elk and wild boar, plus numerous other appetizers, salads, burgers, pastas and desserts.

Williams said the restaurant serves breakfast from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A ribbon cutting is set for August 23, and there are plans to extend the grill’s offerings to brunch and dinner this fall.

Find the full menu here.

