Advertisement

New restaurant to open at National Corvette Museum

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new restaurant is set to open at one of Bowling Green’s most popular tourist attractions.

Stingray Grill opens August 12 at the National Corvette Museum in the space formerly occupied by Corvette Cafe. Chef Kelvin Williams calls it “a step up” from what it was before.

Menu items include Blackberry Grilled Cheese, a Hot Brown, Pasta Fungi and the Stingray Burger, which is a blend of Wagyu beef, bison, elk and wild boar, plus numerous other appetizers, salads, burgers, pastas and desserts.

Williams said the restaurant serves breakfast from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A ribbon cutting is set for August 23, and there are plans to extend the grill’s offerings to brunch and dinner this fall.

Find the full menu here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
Multiple agencies respond to a house fire.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Plano Richpond Road
Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
TJ Samson Community Hospital sees increase of patients within COVID unit.
Juvenile among the fifteen COVID patients at TJ Samson Hospital
KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.
Kentucky State Police named ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country

Latest News

Barren County Government Center will now require masks regardless of vaccination status.
Masks required at Barren Co. Government Center until further notice
Numerous high-end purses will be auctioned off to benefit United Way's Kindergarten Readiness...
U.S. Bank Handbags for Hope to benefit United Way’s Kindergarten Readiness Initiative
First day of school for Warren County
Warren County goes back to school
Stingray Grill
Stingray Grill