Pleasant Wednesday before heat, rain chances return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The comfy weather continues going into the middle of the work week before the summertime stickies continue!!

With kids heading back to school, today's weather will be great for recess at the playground! (WBKO)

High pressure in the upper Midwest is delivering north-northeasterly winds, which is aiding in providing continued low humidity and mostly sunny skies. We can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder in the Green River Lake and Lake Cumberland regions as a wave of energy will set up towards eastern Kentucky - most places will stay dry though in the WBKO viewing area! Wednesday will have highs in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows going into Thursday morning in the upper 50s and low 60s once again. These cool low temperatures in the mornings may warrant a jacket for some or may prompt leaving the windows open overnight!

Thursday will see humidity increase slightly, but still stay relatively comfortable. High temperatures on Thursday will go in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Humidity then returns to what we’re used to going into this weekend - sticky! Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity. It doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans as any shower or storm will be mostly short-lived and hit-or-miss. The overall pattern next week looks favorable for hot conditions along with stray to isolated chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry. Long range computer models indicate that the very warm to hot pattern along will be favorable along with a set up that may bring some portions of the Ohio River Valley above normal moisture - which will be lasting through the middle of the month of August! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 62. Winds NE at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Low: 67. Winds NE 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 89. Low: 69. Winds S at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1930)

Record Low Today: 49 (1912)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.0 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (6961 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 60

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.55″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.