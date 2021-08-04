Simpson County leads Barren River region in vaccination rate

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department released the vaccination rate for the counties in our region.

Simpson County leads the Barren River District area with 54 percent of adults vaccinated against Covid-19. Warren County is at 48 percent.

Vaccination rates from the BRDHD. (BRDHD)

The lowest vaccination rate is at Edmonson County with 36 percent of adults vaccinated.

Simpson County Judge-Executive, Mason Barnes says he is proud of his community being at the rate they are at.

“We want it to be as high as it can possibly be. I don’t know what that number would be. I mean, I hate to put a number on it and say, Oh, I hope this percentage or that percentage gets vaccinated. But I’ll just say this. I’m proud that we’re above 50% already,” said Barnes.

Eight of the ten counties in the Barren River region are in the red zone. Red zone means there are over 25 COVID cases per the 100,000 population reported each day.

“I wish that our county and several others weren’t in this red zone,” said Barnes. “We’re still at this spot, that we still need to practice all the things we were doing before -- keeping social distance, practicing good hygiene, respecting other people space. And I think that goes a long way.”

Kentucky red zones (Team Kentucky)

