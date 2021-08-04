Stuff the Bus Foundation delivers school supplies to Warren County Public Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Schools will officially welcome its students back tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4th.

To kick off the school year, the Stuff the Bus Foundation made a special delivery to Briarwood Elementary.

“It’s always beneficial to get resources and supplies from Stuff the Bus,” says Sarah Anderson a teacher at Briarwood Elementary.

Bayne Million, the Vice President of Wendy’s of Bowling Green was also helping with the delivery and spoke to WBKO News about it.

“We’re delivering plenty of school supplies as school is ready to start back up, and of course the school supplies are courtesy of Tony Rose’s effort with Stuff the Bus. The bus provides school supplies for 15 counties in South Central Kentucky,” says Million.

Over the summer, parents rushed to the stores to get everything on the school supply lists.

Rob Clayton the Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools says, “I don’t think there’s any secret, we have a number of students that need additional support, and Stuff the Bus has become really just really an instrumental part of getting back to school.”

The school supplies were delivered the day before the official start of the school year.

“It’s great to see the community behind the effort, all but you know, 100% of the funds stay local for the area children and families and for our schools, and it’s a year-round effort,” adds Million.

Clayton also says, “we know what’s going to put our students in a better position in terms of when they come back to school will level the playing field, and they’ll have the resources necessary to be successful.”

“You never know when a family might not have the supplies and so it creates equal opportunities for all students and all families.” -- Sarah Anderson, teacher

The Stuff the Bus Foundation doesn’t just help with school supplies.

“Through the Stuff the Bus Foundation we’ll allocate grants every single month to teachers and classrooms 12 months a year. Allocating so far, just in 2021, over $40,000 in classroom grants and scholarships, it’s really humbling to know that this community has adopted the Stuff the Bus Foundation,” says Tony Rose the founding father of the foundation.

He also spoke on seeing it grow.

“It’s really mind-blowing to think that 17 years ago when we were living on a school bus trying to collect school supplies in the heat of summer to see that now it’s 12 months a year, partnerships not only with Warren County and Bowling Green Schools but over 15 different counties,” adds Rose.

Stuff the Bus also offers grants for which teachers can apply online.

Rose says the application is now open.

