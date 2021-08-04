Tickets still on sale for KSP car raffle, will benefit Trooper Island

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to raise funds for Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island, KSP is raffling a car.

For just $10, you can get a raffle ticket that will earn you a chance to win a new 2021 convertible Chevy Camaro.

The raffle will take place at the Kentucky State Fair on August 29th.

Trooper Daniel Priddy spoke on getting tickets.

“Today’s the last day that anybody can get tickets in this area so the in-person ticket sales are over after today we’ll be selling tickets in Louisville at the State Fair and you can also buy tickets online up until I believe the 25th, so you know you can get your tickets up in Louisville at the state fair and online,” says Priddy.

The money raised will benefit Trooper Island.

Priddy adds, “all the ticket sales go to Trooper Island so it’s a kids camp the Kentucky State Police puts on for underprivileged children and it’s free of charge to them and their families. They don’t have to pay anything at all, and this is how we pay for it. So this is our main fundraiser, and being able to raffle this car off is how we’re able to put that camp on.”

