Trust fund started for daughter of late deputy killed in ATV accident

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - After the death of Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson, the nonprofit Give 270 has announced a trust fund and crowdfunding effort for Aliyana Johnson, the late deputy’s daughter.

Aliyana was with her father at the time of the accident and sustained life-threatening injuries. She is currently recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Funds from the trust will be used to cover Kevin’s funeral expenses and provide future support for Aliyana.

The trust fund was established by friends of the family at West Point Bank. “West Point Bank is honored to assist those wishing to support the Johnson family by accepting funds into the account that will provide immediate and long-term support for Aliyana and the Johnson family,” said West Point Bank President Josh Hubbard. “We appreciate Give 270 helping with online crowdfunding efforts.”

“These are the calls that we hate to receive, but we are honored to help raise these essential funds for Aliyana,” said Give 270 board member Justin Howard. “We know that our community will rally around Aliyana and support her for years to come.”

The nonprofit board has committed to match up to $5,000 of online donations.

Give 270′s efforts benefit Hardin, LaRue and Meade counties. You can see more of their efforts at give270.org.

