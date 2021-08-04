Tyson Helton names Bailey Zappe WKU’s starting QB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky Football held its media day Tuesday and Tyson Helton started it off with a bang naming Houston Baptist transfer Bailey Zappe the Tops’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

“I think we’re in a position right now where Bailey Zappe is gonna be the quarterback.” Said Helton. “He’s been here long enough, you know was with us during the spring, with us during the summer. Our staff has been able to make evaluations. I think it’s better for us moving into this season, having that guy in place. He knows that he’s the guy. So I think we can go ahead and say yeah, he’s gonna be the starter and get moving forward with that”

Zappe transferred to the Hill in December. In 2020, the Texas native led the nation in passing yards. Last season in only four games, he threw for 1,833 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only one interception with a 65.6 completion percentage.

Zappe has been named to the 2021 Conference USA Preseason Watch List. WKU kicks off their season at home against UT Martin September 2nd at 7 PM.

