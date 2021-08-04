Advertisement

Tyson Helton names Bailey Zappe WKU’s starting QB

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky Football held its media day Tuesday and Tyson Helton started it off with a bang naming Houston Baptist transfer Bailey Zappe the Tops’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

“I think we’re in a position right now where Bailey Zappe is gonna be the quarterback.” Said Helton. “He’s been here long enough, you know was with us during the spring, with us during the summer. Our staff has been able to make evaluations. I think it’s better for us moving into this season, having that guy in place. He knows that he’s the guy. So I think we can go ahead and say yeah, he’s gonna be the starter and get moving forward with that”

Zappe transferred to the Hill in December. In 2020, the Texas native led the nation in passing yards. Last season in only four games, he threw for 1,833 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only one interception with a 65.6 completion percentage.

Zappe has been named to the 2021 Conference USA Preseason Watch List. WKU kicks off their season at home against UT Martin September 2nd at 7 PM.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
Police respond.
Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
Multiple agencies respond to a house fire.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Plano Richpond Road
Brian Aubrey, Krystle Lujan
Update: Suspects arrested in Cash Express robbery

Latest News

WKU Football HC Names Starting QB for 2021 Season
WKU Football HC Names Starting QB for 2021 Season
Logan Co. CTK
Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County
Barren County Baseball
Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach
Sports Connection 7-10-21
Sports Connection 8-1-21