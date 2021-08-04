U.S. Bank Handbags for Hope to benefit United Way’s Kindergarten Readiness Initiative

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kids are heading back to school, and for those going into kindergarten, it’s their first day of school ever. Such a big milestone!

The United Way of Southern Kentucky will host its 7th Annual U.S. Bank Handbags for Hope event August 5-19. The silent and live auction of high-end purses will benefit the United Way’s Kindergarten Readiness Initiative, which is focused on getting children in our community prepared for kindergarten. Funds will go toward programs that work toward making sure each child enters school ready to learn and succeed.

The online auction is August 5-18 and includes an array of handbags paired with tickets, clothing, jewelry, and other items. Winning bidders can pick up their items at the United Way office or have the items shipped to their homes.

The live in-person auction is on August 19 and has sold out early due to limited capacity.

To kick off Handbags for Hope, Knotty Pretzel in downtown Bowling Green is donating 15% of sales on August 5 to support the event.

To participate in the online auction, go here.

