Advertisement

Warren County goes back to school

First day of school for Warren County
First day of school for Warren County(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s back to school for Warren County students! On Wednesday, the school district welcomed back 17,000 students in the district.

Children at Lost River Elementary School were ready to start their year, and teachers, staff and students were all excited to see what the new year would bring.

“For this school year, we are excited to have our students back more in a traditional role than what we have been able to experience for the past 18 months and we are just excited to have them back in the building every day,” Lost River Elementary Principal Beth Croslin said.

Masks are being recommenced in the district as the Delta variant surges.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
Multiple agencies respond to a house fire.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Plano Richpond Road
Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
TJ Samson Community Hospital sees increase of patients within COVID unit.
Juvenile among the fifteen COVID patients at TJ Samson Hospital
KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.
Kentucky State Police named ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country

Latest News

Stingray Grill
Stingray Grill
Weather
Pleasant Wednesday before heat, rain chances return!
Photos
Back to School Photos
Handbags
U.S Bank Handbags for Hope