Warren County goes back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s back to school for Warren County students! On Wednesday, the school district welcomed back 17,000 students in the district.

Children at Lost River Elementary School were ready to start their year, and teachers, staff and students were all excited to see what the new year would bring.

“For this school year, we are excited to have our students back more in a traditional role than what we have been able to experience for the past 18 months and we are just excited to have them back in the building every day,” Lost River Elementary Principal Beth Croslin said.

Masks are being recommenced in the district as the Delta variant surges.

