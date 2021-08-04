Advertisement

WKU announces mask mandate starting Monday, August 9

Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu(WKYT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Western Kentucky University President Tim Caboni announced a mask mandate for WKU’s campus.

Caboni says the Coronavirus Task Force will release comprehensive guidance for the fall semester and says the Task Force has updated its masking guidance due to changes in recommendations from health officials.

Starting on Monday, August 9, everyone at WKU’s campus will be expected to wear a mask indoors.

The Task Force will also continue to monitor appropriate variables and determine when masking will become optional again for vaccinated individuals.

If a student or faculty member has not been vaccinated, they can schedule an appointment with Graves Gilbert Clinic WKU Health Services by calling 270-745-2272.

Other vaccine appointments can be found at

vaccines.gov

