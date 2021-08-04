WKU Athletics announces Alumni Hall as official online store

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced on Monday a new partnership with Alumni Hall, making the store its official online store for all athletics apparel and merchandise. The official WKU online store can be found here.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Alumni Hall,” said Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “Their unique offering of items both in-store and online will be a great opportunity for our fans to always have access to the latest and greatest WKU Athletics apparel.”

Alumni Hall opened its first store in 2006 and currently has a store location in the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green. A new location will be opening on Campbell Lane in August. Both locations will be open before the Campbell Lane location becomes the primary store in late 2021.

“This will be the first official online store partnership for Alumni Hall, and we are excited to bring an enhanced, streamlined experience to fans when visiting WKUSports.com to shop for licensed gear,” said Hilltopper Sports Properties general manager Chris Freeman.

“To have a university put their trust in us is the best feeling,” said Director of Marketing for Alumni Hall, Chelsea Lane. “We work hard to offer our customers the best shopping experience and for WKU to recognize that and want us to be their official online store means more to us than we can express. We are beyond excited about this partnership and hope to show WKU fans what Alumni Hall has to offer.”

Fans can shop from the comfort of their own home with the online website which offers both delivery and pick-up in-store options. Alumni Hall offers men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing along with other gifts and accessories.

