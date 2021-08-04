Advertisement

Yoga begins at Main Library August 10

Warren County Public Library
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library invites you to come relax and get flexible! Yoga will be held at the Main Library August 10-September 28 on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

They ask you bring a yoga mat if you have one and if not, they will have extras.

Classes are first come, first serve and anyone under 18 will need a parent to sign their waiver.

The public library says the classes are for teens and adults of any skill level.

For more information you can visit https://warrenpl.org/events/ or call 270-781-4882.

Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Plano Richpond Road
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
Kentucky State Police named ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country
Juvenile among the fifteen COVID patients at TJ Samson Hospital

Mammoth Cave National Park releases fall tour schedule through October
Pleasant Wednesday before heat, rain chances return!
Trust fund started for daughter of late deputy killed in ATV accident
Kaley Skaggs LIVE at Lost River School with the first day of school