Yoga begins at Main Library August 10

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library invites you to come relax and get flexible! Yoga will be held at the Main Library August 10-September 28 on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

They ask you bring a yoga mat if you have one and if not, they will have extras.

Classes are first come, first serve and anyone under 18 will need a parent to sign their waiver.

The public library says the classes are for teens and adults of any skill level.

For more information you can visit https://warrenpl.org/events/ or call 270-781-4882.

