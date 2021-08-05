Beshear says state positivity rate in double digits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday that Kentucky has had more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

During his Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the commonwealth has had four new COVID-19 deaths and the state positivity rate is up to 10%.

Beshear said cases in children under 18 and under 12 are rapidly rising across the country and the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated and for everyone to wear masks indoors.

Beshear was joined by Dr. Steven Stack, the Commissioner Department for Public Health, and the leaders of 11 health care organizations from across Kentucky who who are requiring the vaccine for their employees.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.