Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel breaks ground on additional facility space in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel LP, a German fabricated metals manufacturer, is expanding its operation in Bowling Green, Kentucky. When the company originally announced their choice of Bowling Green for the operation in 2013, the announced project with an investment of $120m and 90 new jobs earned them the number one spot in Kentucky for announcements by a new manufacturing operation. Shortly after that announcement in 2015, BILSTEIN announced their first expansion with an additional $20 million of investment and 20 new jobs. In 2017, BILSTEIN began operations in the Kentucky Transpark. Today, BILSTEIN is announcing an additional $17.8 million in investment, signifying their continued commitment to this region.

BILSTEIN Cold Rolled Steel, LP is part of the family-owned German steel processor and produces a wide range of high-precision cold-rolled strip steel products across a variety of industries, predominately the automotive industry. The BILSTEIN GROUP was founded in 1911 and has grown to be a world-leader in the cold-rolled strip steel market.

“BILSTEIN has been a great corporate partner to Warren County and the commonwealth since it began operation four years ago, and I am thrilled to see the company finding success in our state,” Gov. Beshear said. “This investment will not only help the company meet its job growth targets, but also sets the foundation for possible further expansion in the coming years. I look forward to seeing BILSTEIN grow with Kentucky as we strive to build an economy that works for all of our residents.”

“After having been operational for only four years at our Bowling Green facility, it became clear that the South Central Kentucky region was continuing to see healthy growth and investment in the markets we serve,” said Brent Wilson, CEO of BILSTEIN Cold Rolled Steel. “As a result, we feel the addition to this state-of-the-art facility will help us continue to best serve our customers who need high-grade cold-rolled steel strip. We greatly appreciate the ongoing support we receive from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and the Commonwealth of Kentucky on these projects that fuel economic growth.”

“We celebrate with BILSTEIN Cold Rolled Steel on this new facility expansion,” said Bowling Green Mayor, Todd Alcott. “Their global footprint is seen right here in Bowling Green; we are proud to have them here and are excited about their continued investment and growth.”

“South Central Kentucky offers a multitude of opportunities for businesses to expand,” said Warren County Judge-Executive, Mike Buchanon. “BILSTEIN Cold Rolled Steel has made a major commitment to this area before and we are excited about this latest announcement and the benefits it will bring to the area.”

“It’s very exciting to continue to see companies thrive all across our community,” said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “Warren County is a great place to do business and BILSTEIN Cold Rolled Steel is one more shining example of our strong business community.”

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed 8 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $346.7M in capital investment and generating 992 new jobs for 2021. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Livability as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine. Additionally, Site Selection Magazine has awarded the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce the prestigious Mac Conway Award placing it in the top twenty economic development organizations in the United States for performance in 2020.