Bowling Green student awarded scholarship from FirstBank Mortgage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As students head back into the classroom, a Bowling Green family now has an extra $1,000 to go toward higher education.

FirstBank Mortgage banker Heather Hawkins says a Bowling Green family has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship as part of the FirstBank 2020 Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program.

The 2020 Bowling Green winner is Lindsay Beckler, who was one of 160 other winners across the region.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, a customer who closed a mortgage loan in 2020 was automatically entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship for a child, stepchild, adopted child, or foster child living at home.

FirstBank Mortage says this year’s recipients were selected by local FirstBank mortgage bankers who drew one name for every 50 loans they closed.

“Through the Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program, we are able to provide financial support to the families of students looking to take that next step in their education,” said Wib Evans, president of FirstBank Ventures, which includes FirstBank Mortgage. “We have always been committed to serving our community and helping others meet their financial and educational goals, and this scholarship is a crucial part of investing in our community’s future leaders.”

“We recognize that 2020 has been a difficult year for students as they made the transition to virtual learning and lost valuable time in the classroom,” said Lee Townsend, director of Retail Mortgage Lending at FirstBank Mortgage. “At FirstBank, we’re dedicated to taking our work in the community beyond financial services to prioritize investing in education for future generations, and we want to continue to help students meet their educational goals.

“Vice Chairman Jim Ayers built FirstBank upon the idea of helping people get to a better place, and we’re proud of the impact the Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program has had on members of our community, especially this year,” he said.

In order to qualify for the next drawing a part of the scholarship program, FirstBank Mortgage customers in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee must close a mortgage between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

