Celebrating Kentucky Farmers Market Week with creamy cucumber and chicken salad

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August 1-7 is Kentucky Farmers Market Week. We have so many area farmers, growers and producers to celebrate and support.

You can pick up a copy of the SoKY Farmers Market Guide at your county extension office or find a digital copy here.

LaToya Drake, Barren County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, shared a Plate it Up Kentucky Proud recipe for creamy cucumber and chicken salad.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound chicken breast

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

3 ounces reduced fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

2 medium cucumbers, chopped

1 cup dried cranberries

8 lettuce leaves

Yield:

8 servings

Directions:

Marinate chicken breast in lemon juice for one hour. Remove chicken from marinade and chop into bite sized pieces. Sauté in preheated non­stick skillet until thoroughly cooked and no longer pink in the center. Set aside to cool. Toast slivered almonds on low heat in a non-stick skillet until fragrant. Set aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl combine yogurt, cream cheese, mustard, salt, pepper and dill. Add chicken and toss. Add cucumbers, cranberries and almonds to chicken mixture. Toss to coat. Cover and chill in refrigerator for 1 hour. Spoon salad into washed and dried lettuce leaves. Serve cold.

