Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville Patriots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO continues Countdown to Kickoff with the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots.

ACS went 5-4 in the 2020 season bringing home a district title. Head Coach Bradley Hood says they are looking to build off that momentum.

Several of the Patriots’ games were canceled last season due to covid-19 protocols, as were many teams’ games last season.

Coach Hood says they are getting used to the continuous schedule.

In mid-July, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association released a full list of schools that approved Kentucky’s new senate bill 128, aka the “do-over” year bill.

ACS wide receiver and defensive back standout, Jaxon Cooper, returns for his fifth year.

”I want to do the same thing I did last year, I want to go farther. We’re coming for another district championship of course. I’m still coming in working like I would if it was my fourth year. The first game, it’s always the nerves. We’ve got to be prepared, we got to come in and practice every day like it is a game so we can be prepared for that first game,” Cooper said.

Coach Hood says Cooper is one of the best receivers around and may not have gotten the opportunities he should have gotten last season.

“We’re hoping this year that he gets to prove how good he is again. But, to have that leadership on our team, to have that guy that kids look up to. You know, when they found out Jax was coming back, it was a big celebration. You know because Jax is not only a good football player, he’s a good dude. The kids love him. The kids respect him, a lot of the younger guys have looked up to him for a couple of years and now they are getting ready to be seniors with him. So, it’s a great opportunity for our football team and it’s a great opportunity for Jax,” Head Coach Hood said.

The Patriots will begin their season at Warren East High School vs. White House-Heritage out of Tennessee on August 20, @ 5:30 p.m.

Following their first game is their first home game vs. Monroe County @ 7:00 p.m.

Allen County-Scottsville’s Full Schedule:

Aug 20, - White House-Heritage (White House), TN at Warren East 5:30 PM

Aug 27 - Monroe County home @ 7:00 PM

Sep 3 - Greenwood away @ 7:00 PM

Sep 10 - Glasgow home @ 7:00 PM

Sep 17 - Warren Central away @ 7:00 PM

Sep 24 - Franklin-Simpson home @ 7:00 PM

Oct 1 - McLean County away @ 7:00 PM

Oct 15 - Warren East away @ 7:00 PM

Oct 22 - Russell County home @ 7:00 PM

Oct 29 - Barren County home @ 7:00 PM

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.