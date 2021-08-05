Advertisement

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal
Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU announces mask mandate starting Monday, August 9
South Cooper Industrial Park groundbreaking.
New industrial site to be built in Barren Co. bringing hundreds of jobs
Chef Kelvin Williams prepares the Pasta Fungi on Midday Live.
New restaurant to open at National Corvette Museum

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire shuts down California national park
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance