Hot Rods sling one-hitter in 7-1 win over Wilmington

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Miller Hogan led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (57-23) pitching staff, who threw a one-hitter in a 7-1 win in the second game of a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (32-48) at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday Night. The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks continue their series on Thursday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

After trading runs in the third, Bowling Green plated three against Wilmington reliever Malvin Pena in the fourth to take the lead. Luis Trevino walked and Michael Gigliotti bunted for a hit, moving Trevino to second. In the next at-bat, Greg Jones tripled to right-center, clearing the bases while giving the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead. With one out, Curtis Mead singled to center, plating Jones to extend the Hot Rods advantage to 4-1.

Mead added to the lead in the sixth with a solo homer to lead off the inning against Jordan Bocko. The blast was Mead’s third of the season and put the Hot Rods up by a tally of 5-1. Gigliotti added a two-run shot in the seventh, his first homer of the season, to give the Hot Rods a 7-1 lead. Hogan and the Hot Rods pitching staff held the Blue Rocks to just one hit and the one run, collecting Bowling Green’s 57th win of the season.

Evan McKendry tossed 2.0 scoreless frames while allowing a walk in a no-decision. Hogan (3-2) allowed one run on a hit with three strikeouts in a winning effort. Colby White threw the final 2.0 innings while striking out two.

Notes: Jones has a four-game hit streak… He also had his eighth multi-RBI game of the season. Trevino had his seventh multi-hit game of 2021. Mead has his eighth multi-hit game of the year. It was also his first three-hit effort with BG this season. He had his fifth multi-RBI game of 2021. Gigliotti had his first multi-hit and multi-RBI games of the season. He was a member of Wilmington in 2019. The Hot Rods are 27-11 in games decided by four or more runs. The Hot Rods will send RH Aland Strong (5-0, 4.67) to the mound against Blue Rocks RH Joan Adon (3-4, 6.04).

