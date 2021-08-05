Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles

POOLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police needs help finding two missing runaway juveniles.

13-year-old Cynthia Yates and her brother, 14-year-old Joshua Yates of Poole, Kentucky were last seen at their home on Tuesday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Authorities believe their destination could be in the Henderson, Kentucky area.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cynthia and Joshua Yates, contact Kentucky State Police at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.