Ruby Branch Farms hosting Golden Hour sunflower maze tour

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. at Ruby Branch Farms in Franklin, Kentucky you can tour the sunflower maze for only $5! Children 3 and under are free.

For professional photographers, it’s only $25! WBKO News spoke with the farm about how it started with a small sunflower patch that grew to over 3 acres.

“We have a three-acre maze here at the farm. In the past, we’ve typically just had a patch. And we’ve noticed that there are many farms, around Franklin, Kentucky that is starting to do the whole sunflower thing. So we asked ourselves, how could we separate ourselves out? So this year, we did a maze, it’s three acres. And within the patch, there are about five or six different photo props that you can use,” said operations manager at Ruby Branch Farms, Danielle Allen.

The farm also has other activities as well that families can enjoy up until the fall.

“The owners Drew and Laney Snider started the farm in 2012 with just 300 mums and as of this year, we grow 8000 mums, 2,500 of those are for retail and most of them are for wholesale or fundraiser accounts. So we are an agritourism farm. So not only do we have just the mums and sunflowers, we have the pumpkin patch, the corn maze, and all your fall activities,” said Allen.

The address to Ruby Branch Farms is 780 Lake Spring Rd, Franklin, KY 42134.

You can visit their website by clicking here.

