Advertisement

School is back in session, officials say watch out for school buses

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many students back in school, law enforcement is advising drivers to be mindful of school buses.

They advise you to plan ahead and leave a little earlier due to the potential traffic you may encounter.

Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department says if you try to pass a school bus that is stopped the driver can report your plate.

“We have our officers that are working the areas that are the speed zones or the school zones. So we just want to let people know that the speeds are reduced when the lights are flashing,” says Ward.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower spoke on what happens if they catch someone trying to pass a school bus that is stopped.

“They will get stopped and they will be cited and then they will end up having to go to court for that. So, unfortunately, you know, there’s court costs, there’s time away from a lot of times work and it just is really something that people can avoid by just following the the the laws that are there and available,” says Hightower.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
Multiple agencies respond to a house fire.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Plano Richpond Road
Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.
Kentucky State Police named ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country
TJ Samson Community Hospital sees increase of patients within COVID unit.
Juvenile among the fifteen COVID patients at TJ Samson Hospital

Latest News

Local woman celebrates going home after 6-month COVID-19 recovery
Local woman celebrates going home after 6-month COVID-19 recovery
SKYCTC Offering Express Enrollment This Week on the Main Campus @ 6
SKYCTC Offering Express Enrollment This Week on the Main Campus @ 6
School is Back in Session, Watch Out for School Busses! @ 6
School is Back in Session, Watch Out for School Busses! @ 6
Crimestoppers-Minibike Hit and Run Fatal
Crimestoppers-Minibike Hit and Run Fatal
New Industrial Site, Hundreds of Jobs Headed to the Area
New Industrial Site, Hundreds of Jobs Headed to the Area