School is back in session, officials say watch out for school buses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many students back in school, law enforcement is advising drivers to be mindful of school buses.

They advise you to plan ahead and leave a little earlier due to the potential traffic you may encounter.

Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department says if you try to pass a school bus that is stopped the driver can report your plate.

“We have our officers that are working the areas that are the speed zones or the school zones. So we just want to let people know that the speeds are reduced when the lights are flashing,” says Ward.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower spoke on what happens if they catch someone trying to pass a school bus that is stopped.

“They will get stopped and they will be cited and then they will end up having to go to court for that. So, unfortunately, you know, there’s court costs, there’s time away from a lot of times work and it just is really something that people can avoid by just following the the the laws that are there and available,” says Hightower.

