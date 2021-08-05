Advertisement

SKYCTC hosts ‘express enrollment’ for those interested in going back to school

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From now until August 6th, South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting ‘express enrollment’ for those interested in starting their college journey or just going back to school.

As of now, you will need to provide transcripts and test scores. If you have any financial aid questions SKYCTC can also answer those during your express enrollment session.

Denna White the Director of Admissions spoke on express enrollment.

“Students are appreciative of the opportunity to come in because they don’t feel as much anxiety when they sit down one on one with one of our advisors and we can kind of expedite the process for them so they can take care of everything, kind of like in a one-stop-shop opportunity for them,” says White.

One student who went through the process spoke on his experience.

“If you put your mind to it, you can do it and, you know, that’s what that’s kind of my motto, right now, I just say, if I put my mind to it, I can do it and I mean, I got people here to help me, so why not take the help,” says Lakeithio Matthews.

Express enrollment will be available until Friday, August 6th, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the main campus.

No registration is required.

Those interested in learning more click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
Multiple agencies respond to a house fire.
Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Plano Richpond Road
Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.
Kentucky State Police named ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country
TJ Samson Community Hospital sees increase of patients within COVID unit.
Juvenile among the fifteen COVID patients at TJ Samson Hospital

Latest News

Local woman celebrates going home after 6-month COVID-19 recovery
Local woman celebrates going home after 6-month COVID-19 recovery
SKYCTC Offering Express Enrollment This Week on the Main Campus @ 6
SKYCTC Offering Express Enrollment This Week on the Main Campus @ 6
School is Back in Session, Watch Out for School Busses! @ 6
School is Back in Session, Watch Out for School Busses! @ 6
Crimestoppers-Minibike Hit and Run Fatal
Crimestoppers-Minibike Hit and Run Fatal
New Industrial Site, Hundreds of Jobs Headed to the Area
New Industrial Site, Hundreds of Jobs Headed to the Area