SKYCTC hosts ‘express enrollment’ for those interested in going back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From now until August 6th, South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting ‘express enrollment’ for those interested in starting their college journey or just going back to school.

As of now, you will need to provide transcripts and test scores. If you have any financial aid questions SKYCTC can also answer those during your express enrollment session.

Denna White the Director of Admissions spoke on express enrollment.

“Students are appreciative of the opportunity to come in because they don’t feel as much anxiety when they sit down one on one with one of our advisors and we can kind of expedite the process for them so they can take care of everything, kind of like in a one-stop-shop opportunity for them,” says White.

One student who went through the process spoke on his experience.

“If you put your mind to it, you can do it and, you know, that’s what that’s kind of my motto, right now, I just say, if I put my mind to it, I can do it and I mean, I got people here to help me, so why not take the help,” says Lakeithio Matthews.

Express enrollment will be available until Friday, August 6th, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the main campus.

No registration is required.

