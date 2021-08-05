Advertisement

Slightly more humid, but still pleasant Thursday!

Temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Wednesday, but still pleasant!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pleasant conditions will continue into the latter half of the work week, but humidity will creep back into south-central Kentucky.

Despite the rain chances, most of south-central Kentucky will need to water their gardens with the persistent dry conditions we've had.(WBKO)

Thursday will see humidity increase slightly, but still stay relatively comfortable. High temperatures on Thursday will go in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Humidity then returns to what we’re used to going into this weekend - sticky! Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity. It doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans as any shower or storm will be mostly short-lived and hit-or-miss. The overall pattern next week looks favorable for hot conditions along with stray to isolated chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry. Long range computer models indicate that the very warm to hot pattern along will be favorable along with a set up that may bring some portions of the Ohio River Valley above normal moisture - which will be lasting through the middle of the month of August! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Low: 65. Winds NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 89. Low: 67. Winds S at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High: 90. Low: 69. Winds S at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1918)

Record Low Today: 49 (1912)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.8 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (5584 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 60

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.43″)

