Slow but Steady Warming into the Weekend!

Isolated showers become a possibility Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Plenty of sunshine and temperatures slightly below average were the story of our Thursday. Humidity remains at a comfortable level, but that’s going to change as we move into the first full weekend of August!

Humidity is about to return to levels we’re more accustomed to in early August - sticky! Friday and Saturday feature slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity. It doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans as any shower or storm will be mostly short-lived and hit-or-miss. Sunday appears dry and very warm at this time.

The overall pattern next week looks favorable for hot conditions along with stray to isolated chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry. Long range computer models indicate that the very warm to hot pattern along will be favorable along with a set up that may bring some portions of the Ohio River Valley above normal moisture - which will be lasting through the middle of the month of August! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray t/shower possible. High 89. Low 67. Winds SW-7

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, more humid. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 90. Low 69. Winds S-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 91. Low 71. Winds S-9

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1918)

Record Low: 49 (1912)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.57″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.32″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

UV Index: Very high (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.0 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (5584 Mold Spore Count)

