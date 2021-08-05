Advertisement

Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting

Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and taken to the Logan County Jail(Logan Co. Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a Russellville shooting that happened August 2 in the parking lot of Colonial Inn.

According to police, multiple shots were fired at a vehicle driven by Kenneth Dickerson following an altercation between several people.

After the shooting, Dickerson chased down Rebecca McCarley in the parking lot and struck her with his vehicle.

McCarley was injured in the incident and her condition is unknown at this time.

Two arrests have been made.

Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville was arrested and charged with assault.

Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville turned herself into police and was arrested for attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

A warrant has been issued for two others believed to be involved in the incident.

Rebecca McCarley, 20, of Olmstead and Azora Forgy, 22, of Springfield, who have yet to be found, are wanted for wanton endangerment and attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

