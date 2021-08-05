Advertisement

‘We did it’: Crouser’s gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men's shot put at the...
Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. It was a tribute to his late grandfather.

The American world record-holder even wrote a note days before the competition in the Tokyo Games that predicted the gold medal.

Larry Crouser, his grandfather, died shortly before Ryan left for Tokyo.

It was years ago in Larry Crouser’s backyard that Ryan attempted his first toss with the heavy metal ball that would shape his life.

In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games.

U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

That was the exact same podium as five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The 28-year-old Crouser went 22.52 meters when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 meters.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU announces mask mandate starting Monday, August 9
Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal
Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Police respond.
Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
South Cooper Industrial Park groundbreaking.
New industrial site to be built in Barren Co. bringing hundreds of jobs

Latest News

Today will be relatively pleasant, but you'll notice more humidity going into the end of the...
Temps on the rise before humidity, rain chances return
Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises
Alexander Martinez says he fled from homophobia, government persecution and the notorious MS-13...
Immigrant detentions rise despite Biden’s campaign promises
The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over
The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback