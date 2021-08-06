3 Degree Guarantee charity for August: The Foundry
South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of August, South Central Bank chose The Foundry for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.
Executive Director of The Foundry, Dr. Terry Daniels, discussed more about the organization!
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.