Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting
Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County

Latest News

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Zoom
Starry Fields Farm Music Festival
A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.
Traffic to stop on section of bypass for move of historic home
Going shopping this weekend? We could run into a few showers or storms, but most of the day,...
More clouds, humidity as temps rise to end the week!