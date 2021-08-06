Banquet honors former Sheriff Peanuts Gaines, raises money for Boys & Girls Ranch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A banquet to honor former Warren County Sheriff Peanuts Gaines was held at Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green Thursday evening. The event also served as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch summer camp, which Gaines founded.

Peanuts Gaines served nine terms as Warren County Sheriff. “Sheriff Gaines leaves a legacy like no other,” Jerry Wagner, the executive director of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, said.

Gaines also achieved the title of the national sheriff of the year. “Nobody else that I know even remotely has left a legacy like he has, 40 years of service,” Wagner stated. “And in 1975, he was one of the first founders of the Sheriff’s Boys and Girls ranch.”

The sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch still take place every year to this day. “We’ve sent nearly 40,000 children through there at no cost, and one thing at that was Sheriff Gaines help to raise the money,” Wagner explained.

It was current Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower who had the idea to honor Peanuts’ service to the community by hosting a fundraiser for the summer camp.

“I thought, what a great way to maybe raise some funds and honor him kind of do both of those events together,” Sheriff Hightower said.

Many familiar faces in the community including Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and County Attorney Amy Milliken shared their favorite memories of Peanuts throughout the years.

Congressman Brett Guthrie also spoke at the event, and Senator Rand Paul sent a video message that was displayed.

“It’s been phenomenal. We’ve had so much community support for so many of the different businesses and individuals, and that’s what Warren County’s about,” Sheriff Hightower said.

The banquet raised more than $35,000 dollars for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch summer camp.

Peanuts Gaines was also given a key to Warren County at the event.

