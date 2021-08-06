Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our 2021 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Barren County Trojans lead by head coach Tommy Muse.

The Trojans had a disappointing season in 2020 finishing the season at 2-6 and a first-round exit in the Class 6A playoffs with a loss to North Hardin. Barren County is looking to improve with 13 players returning for their senior season including starting QB Jameson Buie.

Last season Buie threw for 1,010 yards and 10 touchdowns. One matchup Buie is circling twice on the schedule is a rematch against North Hardin on October 15th.

“We plan on putting up a good fight against Meade County and North Hardin this year,” said Buie. “Always been chasing after North Hardin. They’ve been at the top of the district for a while.”

This will be Tommy Muse’s 12th year at Barren County but his first season as the head coach. He is confident they’ll see success with how long he’s coached his players.

“I’ve been here for a while and I know these kids as I was actually at the middle school,” said Muse. “I kind of understand what makes them click and work. So that’s been beneficial to me is becoming the head coach here at our school. I’ve watched all these kids out here play from Little League, middle school, and now being here with us at the high school.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the Trojans:

August 20th: At Metcalfe County 7pm

August 27th: Vs Grayson County 8pm

September 3rd: At Russell County 7pm

September 10th: At Monroe County 7pm

September 17th: Vs North Laurel 7pm

September 24th: Vs Russellville 7pm

October 1st: Vs Central Hardin 7pm

October 15th: Vs North Hardin 7pm

October 22nd: At Meade County 7pm

October 29th: At Allen County-Scottsville 7pm

