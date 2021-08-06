Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans

Barren County Football Practice
Barren County Football Practice(Ana Medina)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our 2021 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Barren County Trojans lead by head coach Tommy Muse.

The Trojans had a disappointing season in 2020 finishing the season at 2-6 and a first-round exit in the Class 6A playoffs with a loss to North Hardin. Barren County is looking to improve with 13 players returning for their senior season including starting QB Jameson Buie.

Last season Buie threw for 1,010 yards and 10 touchdowns. One matchup Buie is circling twice on the schedule is a rematch against North Hardin on October 15th.

“We plan on putting up a good fight against Meade County and North Hardin this year,” said Buie. “Always been chasing after North Hardin. They’ve been at the top of the district for a while.”

This will be Tommy Muse’s 12th year at Barren County but his first season as the head coach. He is confident they’ll see success with how long he’s coached his players.

“I’ve been here for a while and I know these kids as I was actually at the middle school,” said Muse. “I kind of understand what makes them click and work. So that’s been beneficial to me is becoming the head coach here at our school. I’ve watched all these kids out here play from Little League, middle school, and now being here with us at the high school.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the Trojans:

August 20th: At Metcalfe County 7pm

August 27th: Vs Grayson County 8pm

September 3rd: At Russell County 7pm

September 10th: At Monroe County 7pm

September 17th: Vs North Laurel 7pm

September 24th: Vs Russellville 7pm

October 1st: Vs Central Hardin 7pm

October 15th: Vs North Hardin 7pm

October 22nd: At Meade County 7pm

October 29th: At Allen County-Scottsville 7pm

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County
Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal

Latest News

WKU Towel
WKU Volleyball announces streaming and radio broadcast schedule for 2021 season
Franklin-Simpson Wildcats
Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats
Bailey Zappe
Texas Native Bailey Zappe named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
WKU is banning tobacco and vaping products beginning Jan. 1 on all properties owned, operated,...
Lady Toppers’ Fall schedule to include three challenging tournaments