Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Continuing our Countdown to Kickoff high school previews we take a look at the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats.

The Wildcats went 3-5 last season, losing to Allen County-Scottsville 50-28 in their last game.

Head Coach Max Chaney says part of that was due to their young team, as they started many freshman in key positions. Also, last season several wildcats had never even been on the field on a Friday night game.

Coach Chaney says the key during the off-season has been getting the team back in a normal routine and back up to their Franklin-Simpson standards.

”We’ve got a lot of guys that have gotten some experience, you know, underneath their belt from last year. We’ve had some guys really step up and play better this year. You know, and we’ve been focused on a district championship. That’s what were focused on. Luke is going to be a fourth year quarterback, Omar Harrison will be a force in the backfield, our two guards. We get Atakis Allen back, who was out all last year due to a knee injury and Burr, those are both explosive guys that love contact. So, it’ll be a lot of fun. Also, our linebacker core will be better hopefully. Isaiah Rigsby is a DB and a receiver. So, those are kids that we look to really put a lot on their shoulders,” said Coach Chaney.

Senior QB, Luke Richardson says he’s been working on his speed and getting stronger to prepare for this season.

He says many of the seniors and experienced players have really stepped up into a leadership role - something they were struggling with last season.

”I think a big part of the game would be being able to have unity and everyone be on the same page and when you can get, especially a younger team like we have, get everyone comfortable with a big stage like varsity Friday nights it’s just important to be a leader for them and to help them be as comfortable as possible so they can play their best,” Richardson said.

The Wildcats will begin their season vs. Bardstown on August 20th @ 8:00pm. Followed by their first home game the following week vs. Greenwood at 7:00.

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats Full Football Schedule:

Aug 20, 21 Bardstown 8:00 PM

Aug 27, 21 Greenwood home 7:00 PM

Sep 10, 21 Logan County away 7:00 PM

Sep 17, 21 Russellville home 7:00 PM

Sep 24, 21 Allen County-Scottsville away 7:00 PM

Oct 1, 21 Russell County away 7:00 PM

Oct 15, 21 Warren Central home 7:00 PM

Oct 22, 21 Warren East home 7:00 PM

Oct 29, 21 Glasgow away 7:00 PM

