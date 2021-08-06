Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal
Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU announces mask mandate starting Monday, August 9
South Cooper Industrial Park groundbreaking.
New industrial site to be built in Barren Co. bringing hundreds of jobs
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting

Latest News

The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Florida governor feuds with White House as COVID cases rise
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Feud escalates between White House, DeSantis