Advertisement

Early bird registration through August 31 for Med Center Health 10K Classic

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You may be noticing a lot of runners out on the sidewalks and trails, as they train for the Med Center Health 10K Classic. The longtime Bowling Green foot race returns to an in-person event this fall.

The 10K Classic is set for October 23 and also includes a 5K, 10K Wheelchair Race and Children’s Classic.

Race registration includes a t-shirt, medal, admission to the U.S. Foods Pasta Party and Health & Fitness Expo, and chances to win cash prizes. Your race bib may be picked up at the Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, October 22, or at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium near the start line on race day.

Early bird registration is open through August 31 here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County

Latest News

A new music festival comes to Warren County on Saturday, August 28.
Starry Fields Farm Music Festival coming to Warren County flower farm
10K
The Med Center Health 10k Classic
yoga
Steps for Samuel offering grief yoga
Memorial run
Family of late Logan County soldier holds memorial run in his honor