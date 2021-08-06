Early bird registration through August 31 for Med Center Health 10K Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You may be noticing a lot of runners out on the sidewalks and trails, as they train for the Med Center Health 10K Classic. The longtime Bowling Green foot race returns to an in-person event this fall.

The 10K Classic is set for October 23 and also includes a 5K, 10K Wheelchair Race and Children’s Classic.

Race registration includes a t-shirt, medal, admission to the U.S. Foods Pasta Party and Health & Fitness Expo, and chances to win cash prizes. Your race bib may be picked up at the Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, October 22, or at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium near the start line on race day.

Early bird registration is open through August 31 here.

