Family of late Logan County soldier holds memorial run in his honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A memorial run took place in Russellville Friday morning to honor the late U.S. Army Sergeant Jatarius D. Osborne.

Sergeant Osborne passed away in Fort Benning, Georgia in 2005 after a PT run.

Friday morning, his mother and family members took part in a 45-minute run to honor and celebrate his life.

The run took place on the street now named after him in Russellville.

The family says that they feel grateful that they were able to join together to celebrate his life.

“A great celebration, and you can see the shoes in the back. Those are his baby shoes and those are shoes that no one can fill. He loved the United States Army. My kids were Army brats, so we are excited today. A little bittersweet, but God is good and God makes no mistakes,” said Terri Bellamy-Coleman, Sergeant Osborne’s mother.

The family says they are running for all the soldiers who have served our country.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.