Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County

Latest News

A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
A missing venomous cobra somehow starts Tweeting in Texas.
Missing cobra starts tweeting?
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
10K
The Med Center Health 10k Classic