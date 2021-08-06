Advertisement

German steel company Bilstein breaks ground in Bowling Green’s Industrial park

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Bowling Green company is growing, as Bilstein has broken ground at a nearly $18 million dollar expansion.

It will go toward a new 8,500 square foot facility in the Kentucky Transpark with new equipment and upgrades, and will eventually employ 120 people.

Bilstein is a company that produces highly specialized steel products for the automotive sector, and other industries.

“The owner and a team of executives made a location search for us and ended up in bowling green area,” said Bilstein spokesman Brett Wilson. “There are infrastructure advantages to the bowling green area and the surrounding customer and supplier base. With this expansion, we strengthening our partnerships and can show our commitment to the u.s.”

Bilstein is among nearly 80 German-owned companies operating in Kentucky, which employ about 14,000 people across the state.

“This is a great opportunity for young individuals for older individuals to join a youthful team because we’ve only been around for a few years,” said Bilstein spokesman Brent Wilson. “They can really develop, stabilize, and finish their careers. We believe in diversification because the more different views we have on processes the better it will be.”

