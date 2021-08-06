Advertisement

The Glasgow Police Department now offering an ‘Internet Purchase Exchange Location’ to help make a safe transaction

GPD "Internet Purchase Exchange Location"
GPD "Internet Purchase Exchange Location"(Glasgow Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s nice to save money or get a bargain on an item we need (or didn’t know we need) on platforms like Facebook Market Place or Craiglist.But, we all know that purchasing something online from a stranger can be risky and to make people feel a little safer, many will choose a public parking lot to meet and pick up the item purchased.

Now, the Glasgow Police Department is making this type of transaction even safer by offering the community a safe location to meet after they have purchased items on the internet.

The GPD has designated two parking spots in their parking lot as an ‘Internet Purchase Exchange Location’ that is available to use anytime.

This location provided is in a lighted area with video surveillance and is available for the public to use.

