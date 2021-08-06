Advertisement

Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal immigration, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation, and operating without a license.(Kentucky State Police)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Three businesses in Kentucky are under investigation after law enforcement was tipped that the businesses were providing illegal human trafficking and other crimes.

Those other crimes include illegal immigration, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation, and operating without a license.

Those three businesses were located in Somerset, Lexington, and Elizabethtown.

A multi-site law enforcement operation took place after federal and local agents received complains and tips from locals. Search warrant operations were conducted at each location on July 28, 2021. Customer information was identified. Both State and Federal investigations are ongoing.

If you have information to report for these locations or others, please contact the KSP at 1-800-222-5555 or the FBI at 502-263-6000.

Those three locations are:

- K1 Spa

4458 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501

- J Spa

153 Patchen Dr Ste 39, Lexington, KY 40517

-Sunny Spa

4000 N. Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Agencies involved included the Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Requests Assistance in Locating Two Missing Runaway Juveniles
Kentucky State Police need help finding two missing juveniles
Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville and Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville arrested and...
Update: Two arrests made in Russellville shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power outage affects 1,700 members in Warren County

Latest News

LMPD Officer Nick Rodman died serving his community in 2017. He was friends with fallen JCSO...
‘We’ve had enough tragedy’: Fallen LMPD officer’s father says loss of Deputy Shirley is heartbreaking
Kentucky’s public colleges to require masks when indoors
Bricklin Car
Founder of Bricklin Cars meets with enthusiasts in Bowling Green
Warren County South Little League Travels to Play in Great Lakes Regional Tournament
Warren County South Little League Travels to Play in Great Lakes Regional Tournament
Traffic to stop on section of bypass for move of historic home @ 5
Traffic to stop on section of bypass for move of historic home @ 5