Kentucky’s public colleges to require masks when indoors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Masks will be required when indoors at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities.

The campus presidents made the announcement Friday.

They’re citing a spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

They say the requirement will apply for the fall semester regardless of vaccination status.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statement signed by the campus presidents.

They said they “stand united” to provide a high-quality educational experience “in the safest manner possible” for everyone.

As a result, they say face coverings will be required to be worn in all campus buildings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)