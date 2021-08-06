Advertisement

Kentucky's public colleges to require masks when indoors

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Masks will be required when indoors at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities.

The campus presidents made the announcement Friday.

They’re citing a spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

They say the requirement will apply for the fall semester regardless of vaccination status.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statement signed by the campus presidents.

They said they “stand united” to provide a high-quality educational experience “in the safest manner possible” for everyone.

As a result, they say face coverings will be required to be worn in all campus buildings.

