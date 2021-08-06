Lady Toppers’ Fall schedule to include three challenging tournaments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis announced its 2021 fall schedule on Thursday, which includes three tournaments against difficult regional opponents.

The three tournaments will be a drastic increase from this past fall when the Lady Toppers only competed once – at the MTSU Tournament – due to the schedule being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”I wanted a challenge from the fall schedule, I really wanted to go up against some good teams,” head coach Greg Davis said. “And all three of these tournaments are new ones that we have never played before.”

The Lady Toppers will first head to The Queen City on Friday, September 17 to participate in the two-day Cincinnati Invitational.

Other teams in the field will be the Bearcats, Bowling Green State, and Miami (Ohio).

After a week off, WKU travels to Indianapolis for the Butler Invitational from October 1-3.

The Bulldogs, Dayton, and IUPUI will join the Lady Toppers for the weekend of competition.

The team wraps up the fall season in Birmingham with the Samford Invitational from October 8-10.

Other teams in the field will be the host Bulldogs, Louisiana-Monroe, and Conference USA foe UAB.

”Nowadays when a lot of the collegiate players go home there’s not a lot of options to play tournaments,” Davis explained. “The main thing is to getting them matches, getting them under pressure in competition and getting them into match-playing conditioning, so when January comes around we’re ready for the dual matches.”

Earlier this summer, WKU announced the addition of four players – Sofia Blanco, Rachel Hermanova, Paola Cortez, and Taylor Shaw – who will join returning players Laura Bernardos, Alexis Cramer, Samantha Martinez, and Cora-Lynn von Dungern to compose the 2021-22 team.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.