More clouds, humidity as temps rise to end the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what has been a PLEASANT week with low humidity and sunshine, we fall back into a summertime pattern that features slight rain chances, very warm to hot conditions and increased humidity -- starting with Friday!

Going shopping this weekend? We could run into a few showers or storms, but most of the day, many spots will remain dry. It will also be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds! (WBKO)

Humidity is about to return to levels we’re more accustomed to in early August - sticky! Friday and Saturday feature slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity. It doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans as any shower or storm will be mostly short-lived and hit-or-miss. Sunday appears dry and very warm at this time.

The overall pattern next week looks favorable for hot conditions along with isolated to widely scattered chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry. Long range computer models indicate that the very warm to hot pattern along will be favorable along with a set up that may bring some portions of the Ohio River Valley seasonable moisture - which will be lasting through the middle of August! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High: 89. Low: 67. Winds SW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High: 90. Low: 69. Winds S at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91. Low: 71. Winds S at 9 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1930)

Record Low Today: 51 (1948)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 56)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.1 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (6329 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 60

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.57″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.32″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.