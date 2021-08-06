More Humid This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought the return of more clouds along with a few showers and thundershowers, mainly east of I-65. We could use some rain, although the chance for it remains very slim through the weekend.

Saturday feature slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity. It doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans as any shower or storm will be mostly short-lived and hit-or-miss. Sunday appears dry and very warm at this time.

The overall pattern next week looks favorable for hot conditions along with isolated to widely scattered chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry. Long range computer models indicate that the very warm to hot pattern along will be favorable along with a set up that may bring some portions of the Ohio River Valley seasonable moisture - which will be lasting through the middle of August! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, more humid. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 90. Low 69. Winds S-5

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 91. Low 71. Winds S-7

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 93. Low 72. Winds SW-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 51 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.69″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.20″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 56)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.1 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Low (5584 Mold Spore Count)

