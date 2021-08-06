Advertisement

Red Cross facing severe blood shortage, encourages people to donate

(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage as more surgeries are now taking place and hospital demand is high.

“We’re currently in a severe shortage. There’s about a one-day supply of O negative and O positive,” Jennifer Capps, the Executive Director of the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the Red Cross, said. “So while it takes us four to six months to schedule a new blood draw, we’re just asking the community to go out and fill the spots that are open.”

Those with the Red Cross said summer is always a hard time to keep a full supply of blood as people are out of town and have busier schedules. “They’re needing an extra 1,000 blood donations across the country every single day. So that shows you that surgeries are coming back and those sorts of things,” Capps explained.

You can find a blood drive near you by going to redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross app and type in your zip code. “Over the next coming weeks, there are blood drives in Bowling Green, Glasgow, Franklin, Scottsville, Leitchfield. So, a wide variety of blood drives, just fill those open appointments,” Capps said.

