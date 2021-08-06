Rep. Brett Guthrie recognizes Barren County students who won Congressional App Challenge

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon, Congressman Brett Guthrie was in Barren County to present certificates to the winners of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge. Every year students in each congressional district are challenged to create original app ideas and then present them at a competition.

“Then you are entered into a showcase with students from other congressional districts across the entire United States, so you get to present to them as well,” Melena Hughes, one of the students who contributed to the winning app, said.

This is the second year that students from Barren County High School have won the competition. Students Gracelyn Deweese, Cathern Goodman, Collin Graves, and Melena Hughes designed and are in the stages of developing an app called Show Local. It runs like a social media platform but showcases local businesses in Barren County.

“It aims to serve as part social media, part review platform, so local businesses can get their business out there, post specials, small businesses can also benefit from consumers posting reviews to their platform,” Hughes explained.

Congressman Brett Guthrie said this is a way to get younger generations interested in computer science and reward them for the work they put into it.

“What we’re trying to do is highlight the STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math,” Congressman Guthrie said. “So, there are a lot of careers and a lot of opportunities there, and I’ve been going around earlier in the day in the district meeting with business owners who are looking for employees with those skills and so we’re just trying to tie it all together.”

While the students’ app, Show Local, is not live yet, they are working towards getting it up and running in the near future.

