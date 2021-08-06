Shop Local: New coffee shop opens in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just Love Coffee Cafe offers a variety of coffees and an extensive food menu as well. The owners say they hope that when customers come in they feel welcomed to socialize, study, work, rest and read.

“So when you come in you can expect not only a family atmosphere but you can expect a good place to study, a place to get work done, a good place to catch up with friends. Really, you come here and you make it your own. You can use the chalkboard in the back, you can look at the local art that we have on the walls, you can just sit down and do whatever you feel like doing. It’s just love,” said Chanse Wettstein, Manager.

Just Love Coffee is a franchise with locations in several states including Tennessee, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

