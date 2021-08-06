Advertisement

Starry Fields Farm Music Festival coming to Warren County flower farm

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A late-summer music festival is coming to the Rockfield community of Warren County.

Starry Fields Farm will host a music festival on Saturday, August 28 in partnership with Know Name, a media and promotion company based in Nashville. Artists scheduled to perform include Daniel Donato, 49 Winchester, Kelsey Waldon, Adam Chaffins, Theo & Brenna, and Nick Lawson.

“Starry Fields Farm does a wonderful job of creating and enabling community. We feel privileged to partner with them on their first of many events that will connect independent, Appalachian country music artists with the vibrant and growing city of Bowling Green. This event will be a celebration of local community through music,” says Kirk Brandenburg, founder of Know Name.

For tickets to the Starry Fields Farm Music Festival, go here.

