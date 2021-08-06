Texas Native Bailey Zappe named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football quarterback Bailey Zappe earned a spot on the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, it was announced Thursday. He is believed to be the first Hilltopper recognized by the award, which is in its ninth season.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Zappe – who hails from Victoria, Texas, about two hours southwest of Houston – threw for 10,004 passing yards in four seasons with Houston Baptist and transferred to The Hill this winter. During WKU’s annual Media Day on Tuesday prior to Fall Camp, he was named the team’s starting quarterback by head coach Tyson Helton.

In the four games of the Huskies’ fall 2020 schedule, Zappe completed 141-of-215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards, with 15 touchdowns and only one interception. At 458.3 yards per game, Zappe’s average led all of college football and ranked 101.3 yards above the leading FBS passer – Dillon Gabriel of UCF, who averaged 357 yards per game – in 2020.

He is only 1-of-53 players and 1-of-10 quarterbacks on the initial watch list, which also includes 20 wide receivers, 15 running backs, five offensive linemen, and three tight ends.

The Hilltoppers have seven Texans on the 2021 roster, their most in a number of years. On the offensive side of the ball are tackle Mason Brooks (Cedar Park), running back C.J. Jones (Cypress), lineman Michael Ondelacy (North Richland Hills), as well as wide receivers Jerreth Sterns and Josh Sterns (Waxahachie). Defensive back Dominique Bradshaw (Dallas) is the lone representative on the other side of the ball.

From the coaching staff, Helton was born in Gainesville, Fla., but grew up in parts of Texas, attending Clements High School in Sugar Land before playing at Houston collegiately. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley grew up in Lubbock and attended Texas Tech, offensive line coach Stephen Hamby grew up in San Antonio and played for the Red Raiders, and quality control coach Ben Arbuckle is from the town of Canadian and played at West Texas A&M.

The Watch List announced on Thursday will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists and then up to five finalists later in the season. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The 2020 winner was Florida quarterback – and Manvel native – Kyle Trask, who threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns in 12 games for the Gators.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.