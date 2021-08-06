Advertisement

Traffic to stop on section of bypass for move of historic home

A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.
A historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.(Laura Rogers)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A street closure is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 in Bowling Green.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a historic house is being moved from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.

The roundabout near Chestnut Street in Bowling Green is expected to be closed to traffic to allow for the move. Chestnut Street will be closed near Ogden Avenue at about 3:00 p.m.

A rolling block will be in place as the house moves along Chestnut Street. A traffic pattern change will begin at U.S. 31-W at the roundabout beginning at 6:00 p.m., and Loving Way and Oaklawn Way are expected to be impacted as well.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is cautioning drivers to avoid the roundabout and seek an alternate route between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Message boards are in place to give advance notice to drivers of the disruptions.

BGMU, AT&T and Spectrum will be onsite moving utilities out of the way for the move.

